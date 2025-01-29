3.44 RUB
3.42 USD
3.55 EUR
SocietyPresidentEconomyPoliticsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Trump Threatens BRICS Countries with Tariffs for Attempts to Create Alternative to Dollar
American President Donald Trump has threatened BRICS countries with 100 % tariffs for attempting to create an alternative to the dollar in international trade.
He posted on social media, stating that the member countries should abandon their attempts to replace the American currency in trade operations, or else they will lose access to the US market.
Trump also described the BRICS countries as "apparently hostile" towards the United States.