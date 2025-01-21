Weather in Belarus
Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100 % tariffs on BRICS countries if they create a single currency or fully shift to national currencies.
The American leader made this statement while discussing the low defense spending of NATO countries, particularly Spain. He mistakenly referred to Spain as a member of BRICS, which it is not.
Trump also emphasized that this is not just a threat, but a position he has already expressed. However, such a policy poses a threat to the global economy. The International Monetary Fund has warned that Trump's actions could ultimately lead to increased global financial fragmentation."