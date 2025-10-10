Trump: U.S. to Impose 100% Tariffs on Chinese Goods on November 1

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e656679-c20e-4c6f-a4da-214bac767f20/conversions/dce7f93c-89d9-4f2d-90e3-9cc34b8e00cf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e656679-c20e-4c6f-a4da-214bac767f20/conversions/dce7f93c-89d9-4f2d-90e3-9cc34b8e00cf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e656679-c20e-4c6f-a4da-214bac767f20/conversions/dce7f93c-89d9-4f2d-90e3-9cc34b8e00cf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e656679-c20e-4c6f-a4da-214bac767f20/conversions/dce7f93c-89d9-4f2d-90e3-9cc34b8e00cf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The U.S. will increase customs duties on China by 100% and impose export controls starting November 1. This was announced by the U.S. President.

Donald Trump stated that "China has taken an extremely aggressive stance" and announced that starting November 1, he will "impose export controls on virtually all products they produce."

The White House's statements sent global markets reeling, with all three major U.S. stock indexes plummeting. Tech giants such as Tesla, Amazon, and Nvidia suffered heavily.