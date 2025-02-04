Trump: US to assume control of Gaza Strip

There will be no peace for the Palestinian people. Following a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, Trump said that the US will take control of the Gaza Strip and will be there for the long term and in the position of owner.

Donald Trump, US President:

"The United States will take control of the Gaza Strip. We will own it and be responsible for removing all the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons in this area. We will level the area and get rid of the destroyed buildings, provide economic development that will provide unlimited jobs and housing for the people of this area."

His statements followed a proposal that the entire Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip should be resettled elsewhere - in Jordan, Egypt and other countries. According to Trump, the only reason the Palestinians want to return to Gaza is allegedly because they have no alternative. He called the Gaza Strip a "territory to be demolished."