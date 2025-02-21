https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a6b8752d-6630-4eb2-b2fe-fe61724fa7fa/911b1046-6d5c-43b8-b8f0-6f05d0c91a64.jpg 2025-02-23T18:56:42.000000Z00

Storm and pressure - this can be called Trump's strategy, who decided to get rid of Zelensky, who has apparently become the main obstacle to American attempts to end the hostilities.

The relations between Kiev and Washington not only spoiled, but in just a week they managed to quarrel so much that Zelensky, according to Trump, is already quoted as a "dictator without elections"; high officials from across the ocean openly tell Kiev - don't be rude and, in general, don't treat us like that, the figures from the Make America Great Again team are launching a new show "Zelensky, you're fired", and even some European media are actively expelling the former comedian from the country - suggesting where he should better flee.

The forces directed against Zelensky are clearly sufficient not only to remove him but also to ensure that there will be no kind mention of him left in history textbooks. He probably hardly deserved praise even without it, but Western newspapers in recent years have created a real cult of this figure - now, probably, they will start cleaning the archives, as George Orwell bequeathed.

It is said that Trump's hatred for Zelensky has a very long history. A Ukrainian once refused the American president's request to gather compromising material on Biden, and then reported attempts to collect such material to associates of the same Biden. This allowed the Congressional Democrats to initiate impeachment. Trump was not dismissed then, but it certainly took a toll on the nerves. After that, many things happened, and in particular, Zelensky participated in Biden's election campaign, visiting a weapons factory in Pennsylvania and praising the then-president. In general, by now Trump's hatred has stood the test of time, hardened, and gained the strength of steel. One can imagine the pleasure with which the American called Zelensky a clown.

Donald Trump, President of the USA:

"A modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle, He refuses to hold elections. And as for the ratings, what kind of popularity can there be when cities are being leveled to the ground? The only thing he could do was play Joe Biden like a fiddle. A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."

Given the role of the United States in the Ukrainian conflict, Trump expected the most sincere willingness from Zelensky to serve and fulfill. It seems, however, that the hosanna in the Western media has gone to the Ukrainian's head, and he really began to consider himself the leader of a great European liberation campaign to the east. Zelensky clearly did not imagine what American political wrestling is like, where it is allowed to hit with hands, feet, below the belt, where, in general, everything is allowed, and the end justifies the means.

Donald Trump, President of the USA:

"Ukraine is in such a state of disarray that no elections have taken place. The military has been deployed, and Zelensky's popularity has dropped to as low as 4%. The country is in shambles. Most buildings have been destroyed. Some cities are completely uninhabitable. Ukraine looks like a place where mass demolition is underway."

This statement does not mean that the rating is actually 4%. Trump just made it clear: the popularity of Zelensky will be decided by the Americans themselves. And if they consider it so, then it will be exactly 4% and not one thousandth more. And here in Kiev, they chose the most reckless and hopeless option for an answer.

Vladimir Zelensky:

"When we talk about 4%, and I've heard this nonsense, we understand that this disinformation comes from Russia. We have evidence of that. Such figures were mentioned during the negotiations between America and Russia. Unfortunately, President Trump, with all our respect for him, lives in a disinformation bubble."

Zelensky was immediately told that it would be better for him to refrain from rudeness. The Ukrainian was kicked by both the Vice President of the United States and Trump's advisors.

It was made clear to the man that he had become a legitimate target for everyone, and a bounty on his head was announced in the form of the American president's mercy. Musk has raised the question about the 4%. He published a whole bunch of tweets. One reported that the ratings for Zelensky are drawn by dependent sociologists, and even at the expense of the USAID agency. Then it was reported that 4% is data from American intelligence operating in Ukraine. Finally, Musk summarized. The people of Zelensky do not love him, but rather despise him.

Actually, this is why elections are not held in Ukraine. In general, the American official narrative can be considered finally formed. Ah yes, one more emphasis has been added to it at the last moment.

Now there is only one step left to accuse Zelensky of substance abuse, and there is no doubt that this step will be taken.

Donald Trump, President of the USA:

"Scott Bessent actually went there and was treated rather rudely, because essentially, they told him 'no'. Zelensky was asleep and did not meet with him. Bessent spent many hours getting to Kiev by train. The trip was dangerous. The Minister of Finance went to sign documents but returned empty-handed. Nothing has been signed, although they promise to return the money to Europe, since everything is arranged as a loan, and we demand the loan documentation. The incompetent previous administration is to blame for everything."

Despite the harsh attacks on Zelensky, the Americans have not actually taken action against him yet. Indeed, the supplies of American weapons to Ukraine have been blocked. But there is a more effective tool. Musk has reminded Kyiv several times that it is his Starlink that provides communication connectivity to the Ukrainian troops. It is enough to disable satellite internet, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine will turn into fragmented armed groups without a unified command. Moreover, these units, as it has become clear, may lose European support at any moment.

Two summits took place during the week, where first Greater Europe, represented by France, UK, and Germany, and then Lesser Europe, consisting of the Baltics and other Czechs, established that they are unable to help Kiev with anything special. Well, maybe they will send about 30,000 peacekeepers, but only if Trump allows it. The outcome of the summits is summarized vaguely.

Sophie Primas, press secretary of the French government:

"Ukrainians decide when and on what terms to negotiate. Only they can agree to cease hostilities. We will support them until they make such a decision."

The logic of this statement is interesting. That is, Europe follows the will of the Ukrainians, and this will is expressed by Vladimir Zelensky. However, the Ukrainians were supposed to express their will in the presidential elections, but Zelensky did not appoint those elections. In other words, the European position can transform into such at any moment. Zelensky expresses Zelensky's will, and the war is being waged in fulfillment of his desire, since what the Ukrainians want is a mystery of mysteries. Agree, Europe just needs to acknowledge the rating of 4%, and then Kiev will have to look for a new owner for the Hetman regalia. By all accounts, the hunt for the KVN mockingbird is serious. And there is a suspicion that Zelensky will have to leave in the coming weeks.