Trump wants to reduce budget programs by $163 billion

US President Donald Trump plans to cut government programs by at least $163 billion. This is reported by BelTA, citing the newspaper Izvestia and The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

According to representatives of the administration, non-defense-related programs will fall under the cuts. In his budget proposal for fiscal year 2026, Trump will propose to cut programs on environmental protection, renewable energy, education and foreign aid.

According to the publication, the White House plans to release the budget proposal on May 2.