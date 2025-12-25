Trump Warns Zelensky: All Previous Negotiations on Peace Plan Mean Nothing

The White House announced the postponement of Sunday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida. It will take place at 9 PM Minsk time. The atmosphere will likely be far from friendly: Trump warned that all previous negotiations on the peace plan's content mean nothing: "Until I make a decision, Zelensky has nothing," the White House incumbent declared.

Following talks with Trump, Kyiv will hold emergency consultations with the leaders of the European Union, Great Britain, and Canada: the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed. The fate of Trump's peace plan, which originally contained 28 points but now only has 20 remaining, is expected to be decided within the next 24 hours.