Trump's Special Envoy Plans to Visit Minsk
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Reuters, citing sources, states that U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg plans to visit Belarus in the coming days and meet with Alexander Lukashenko.
The agency notes that the exact agenda of the meeting is unknown, but Kellogg privately described the trip as a step that could help to give impetus to peace talks on Ukraine.
However, as journalists specify, it is possible that the trip could be cancelled or changed at the last minute.