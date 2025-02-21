3.56 BYN
Trump's Team Undertakes Purge of Pentagon
The Trump administration has initiated a sweeping purge of the Pentagon, resulting in the dismissal of five high-ranking generals who led various branches of the department. The successor to the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will be Dan Caine, a retired three-star general, which marks a departure from tradition, as this position has historically been held by four-star generals, indicating a higher rank.
Trump has made no secret of the fact that this purge is politically motivated. All of those dismissed had expressed support for Biden. Additionally, concerns about potential military insubordination, with some attempting to undermine the new administration's initiatives, have played a significant role in this drastic action. Historically, the Pentagon has never experienced such a large-scale dismissal of its leaders.