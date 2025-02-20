Golovchenko Arrives for Official Visit to Uganda: Details of the Program

A delegation from the Belarusian government is currently on an official visit to East Africa, aimed at implementing mutually beneficial projects for the peoples of Belarus and Uganda.

On February 21, discussions will commence with a meeting with the President of Uganda. We will provide details about the visit's agenda and the documents to be signed.

A package of bilateral documents concerning various sectors will be signed, including those relevant to the economy, energy, agriculture, and education.

In the realm of agriculture, this visit involves not just the supply of food products but also sharing technologies for the cultivation of various crops. We are prepared to supply our agricultural machinery to this market and establish service centers. This reflects our strategic approach to engaging with the African continent.

Relations between Belarus and Uganda were established over two decades ago. It was 25 years ago that the President of Uganda visited us, marking a reaffirmation of our commitment to collaboration at the highest level. Incidentally, that same president is still in power today. This visit provides an opportunity not only to strengthen the bridges of friendship but also to create and open new joint projects. This is the primary objective of the Belarusian government delegation’s trip to Kampala.

The first meetings are set to begin soon, with a brief encounter between the two prime ministers having already taken place on February 20 at the airport immediately upon arrival, where they confirmed their readiness to enhance bilateral dialogue.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

"Twenty-five years have passed since the President of Uganda visited Belarus. As we say, ‘better late than never.’ We hope that our visit, upon the invitation of the Ugandan government and its president, will yield positive results. Thank you for the invitation; we are eager to engage in serious work. Tomorrow, we will have time to discuss how the governments of our two countries can further develop and strengthen our relations."

Robina Nabbanja, Prime Minister of Uganda:

"Thank you very much. I understand that Belarus is advanced in various sectors. The main area of development for Uganda is agriculture, alongside scientific advancements and technology, certainly, the defense industry and security as well. We look toward the future with optimism."

The dialogue between the two prime ministers will continue today, with initial negotiations set to take place with the President of Uganda.