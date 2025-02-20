Lukashenko Comments on Russian-American Negotiations

During a working visit to the Minsk Region, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the Russian-American negotiations, as reported by BELTA.

"You can see how the political landscape is shifting, exerting pressure on the economy due to the policies of the United States and so forth. However, we must not be under any illusions. We do not know what the United States truly wants. I say this because I am deeply immersed in these matters. We are uncertain about what they will demand from the Russians in exchange for ending the war, and so on. It seems to me that they will try to set the Russians against the Chinese. This is something the Russians absolutely must not allow," stated Alexander Lukashenko.

At the same time, the President noted that the situation is evolving. "In some respects, this might work to our advantage; in others, it might not, especially if all those foreign companies—initially American, and later European—return. Competing in our market will not be easy. But food will be needed by all. Therefore, you must shake the country up," remarked Alexander Lukashenko.