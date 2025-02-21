Zelensky appears bewildered and uncertain about what to do, leading him to respond defiantly and stubbornly resist peace agreements. Trump is dissatisfied. The reactions of Kiev and Europe to the dialogue between Moscow and Washington reveal interesting details, explored in the author’s column, "Mendeleev’s Table."

Negotiations between Washington and Moscow in Saudi Arabia are being hailed as the beginning of the end of Cold War politics. The meeting in Riyadh has quickly become one of the most discussed events of the week in international media. Die Welt reports that "Russia and the US are betting on détente." Meanwhile, Les Echos notes a "chilling thaw between the US and Russia," whereas the New York Times highlights that Trump has indicated he is "willing to forsake America's allies for a common cause with the president of Russia."

This high-level meeting was the first of its kind in nearly three years, and both sides left feeling satisfied with its outcomes. The same cannot be said for Europe and Ukraine. Before the negotiations, the phone call enthusiast Macron conversed with Donald Trump, discussing the situation in Ukraine and the upcoming European meeting. An emergency summit is slated to take place in Paris on February 17. Behind closed doors, they spent several hours together, yet no agreements were reached on any key issues.

Hungarian political expert Gyorgy Spetle concluded, "In reality, nothing substantial happened in Paris because they still cannot come to an agreement. The European Union has proven to be ineffectual: they have not been able to curb illegal migration for ten years, failed to establish peace in Ukraine for three years, and missed their opportunity."

Spetle believes that decisions regarding Ukraine will be made without the EU's involvement. However, Brussels clings to the hope of securing a seat at the negotiation table concerning the resolution of the conflict in the "independent." Yet Hungary's Prime Minister insists that the moment has already passed.

"The leaders of major European countries missed the chance to take the initiative on this issue. They have become entrenched in a war stance, despite our efforts over the past three years to persuade them to adopt a policy of peace. They did not do so," stated Viktor Orban, Hungary’s Prime Minister.

The harsh reality is that Europe has, by default, is left without a seat at the negotiation table. They are powerless to influence Washington's position.

"America spends exorbitant amounts on maintaining its military presence in Europe, supporting various political figures, orchestrating coups, and asserting its political influence. There is no global significance to this. Europe is already dependent on the United States. Redirecting these resources will not weaken America, but what Europe will do is a significant question. It is essential to understand that during his first term, Trump was quite skeptical of European politicians. Moreover, Macron publicly endured a humiliating moment when he clumsily attempted to bestow respect on the British, who are entirely dependent on others. Now they see that Scholz is essentially a non-entity. All these European institutions are so deeply reliant on the United States that America can manipulate them as it wishes. And once again, Ukraine becomes the collateral damage. Why? Ukraine is unable to provide for itself or resolve its own issues," explained journalist Pavel Kukharkin, author of the Pasha Today channel.

Moreover, Kiev is burning its last bridges with the White House. The Guardian reports that Zelensky "angered" Trump when he criticized the US-Russia negotiations in Saudi Arabia. US Vice President JD Vance cautioned that Zelensky would regret "dragging Trump's name through the mud."

American entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed that his government efficiency department should conduct an audit of the funds directed to Ukraine by the US.

The owner of the White House himself issued a sharp statement: " Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and Trump will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe's money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand equalization, in that this war is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelensky admits that half of the money we sent him is "missing." He refuses to have elections, is very low in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A dictator without elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a country left."