Delegation of Belarusian government embarks on official visit to Qatar
The delegation of the Belarusian government is embarking on an official visit to Qatar today, concluding negotiations held in Uganda.
Although the Belarusian-Ugandan relationship is relatively young, a shared political outlook and an open, constructive dialogue at various levels provide a solid foundation for enhancing cooperation, particularly in the trade and economic sphere.