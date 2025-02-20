The analyst has elucidated the reasons behind the European Union's current predicament. A significant aspect of the bilateral relations between the EU and the United States is the ongoing economic confrontation.

President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on a range of goods from the EU, prompting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to raise the issue of implementing retaliatory measures and imposing tariffs on American products.

Will this confrontation escalate? Can the European Union assert its independence and respond to the U.S. on equal footing, or will it yield to pressure and structure its policies accordingly? These questions were addressed by analyst Yelizaveta Glushakova from the Political Science Center at the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus in a recent interview.

"The European Union is indeed trapped today because it has been hurling sanctions against Russia and Belarus. Yet, the situation has reversed, with its ally now launching sanctions against the EU itself," she noted.

Yelizaveta Glushakova news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a819deb4-5fb7-4ca7-9cc5-96fcb68bd125/conversions/bcd0f993-9cfb-4a3c-89ce-1926da3dab71-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a819deb4-5fb7-4ca7-9cc5-96fcb68bd125/conversions/bcd0f993-9cfb-4a3c-89ce-1926da3dab71-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a819deb4-5fb7-4ca7-9cc5-96fcb68bd125/conversions/bcd0f993-9cfb-4a3c-89ce-1926da3dab71-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a819deb4-5fb7-4ca7-9cc5-96fcb68bd125/conversions/bcd0f993-9cfb-4a3c-89ce-1926da3dab71-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Yelizaveta Glushakova

According to the expert, the vast supplier and economic partner represented by the Russian Federation is currently inaccessible. The United States has begun to impose specific restrictions, and Trump is acutely aware of this reality. Therefore, I believe that tariffs will continue to rise, and the economic conflict will intensify with each passing day.

When asked whether it is conceivable that significant economic pressure from the U.S. could lead to the emergence of pro-productive and mutually beneficial policymakers in Europe advocating for renewed relations with Russia, Glushakova replied:

"For instance, the ‘Alternative for Germany’ party is collaborating with Belarus (party representatives were present at the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security). They are also actively engaging with the Russian side, recognizing that Russia is a key strategic partner. They will have to reestablish contact with Russia."