On Monday, France and, rather unexpectedly, Estonia will convene an emergency meeting of defense ministers from EU member states. Representatives from the United Kingdom, Canada, and NATO countries outside the European Union will also take part in this gathering. This meeting is directly linked to Zelensky. The United States has begun to relieve itself of the burden of financial support for Ukraine. Now, European leaders must decide whether they can fund the ongoing conflict in Ukraine out of their own pockets or if they must push Kiev towards reconciliation.