Amount of rent in Belarus to be fixed in Belarusian rubles

The amount of rent in Belarus will be assessed only in Belarusian rubles. Corresponding amendments have been made to the Civil and Banking Codes.

There is also a ban on charging fee from citizens who seek advice or information regarding the terms and conditions of loans, credits and leasing.