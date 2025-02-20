3.56 BYN
3.22 BYN
3.37 BYN
Amount of rent in Belarus to be fixed in Belarusian rubles
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd90e7e7-8947-4ba9-9afe-8368266bf572/conversions/ef0f87d3-2bdd-4521-b4f4-cf0a8e3c9d3f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd90e7e7-8947-4ba9-9afe-8368266bf572/conversions/ef0f87d3-2bdd-4521-b4f4-cf0a8e3c9d3f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd90e7e7-8947-4ba9-9afe-8368266bf572/conversions/ef0f87d3-2bdd-4521-b4f4-cf0a8e3c9d3f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cd90e7e7-8947-4ba9-9afe-8368266bf572/conversions/ef0f87d3-2bdd-4521-b4f4-cf0a8e3c9d3f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byAmendments have been made to the Civil and Banking Codes
belarusian-money-envato2025-02-21T06:50:32.000000Z00
The amount of rent in Belarus will be assessed only in Belarusian rubles. Corresponding amendments have been made to the Civil and Banking Codes.
There is also a ban on charging fee from citizens who seek advice or information regarding the terms and conditions of loans, credits and leasing.