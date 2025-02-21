Belarusian Government Delegation on Official Visit to Qatar: What’s on the Agenda?

The main goal of the official visit of the Belarusian government delegation to Qatar is to continue the political dialogue and discuss the entire range of trade and economic relations.

Between our countries, friendly relations based on equality and mutual understanding have been steadily developing over the last 30 years. Today, we are ready to explore new avenues of cooperation with countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Visit to Uganda: The Start of a Significant Collaborative Effort

Food security, nuclear energy, military-technical cooperation, and education were identified as key areas for developing relations between Belarus and Uganda. The two sides solidified their commitments by signing documents and opening an honorary consulate office in Kampala.

The dialogue with the country’s leadership, including the President and Prime Minister, was characterized by mutual engagement, where both sides believe they can achieve more by producing and selling together, thereby boosting the economies and improving the quality of life in both countries. Thus, the completion of the head of our government’s visit to Uganda marks the beginning of a substantial collaborative effort.

Today, our external focus is broad, with countries further afield being among the priorities for our foreign economy.

Qatar: A Key Player in the Global Energy Market

The Middle East, particularly Qatar, a country that ranks third in the world in natural gas reserves and is the largest supplier of oil and petroleum products, holds significant importance. The extraction of these natural resources accounts for 80% of Qatar's total revenue. It operates under an absolute monarchy, where power is passed down through hereditary succession. Nestled next to Saudi Arabia and bordered by the Persian Gulf, Qatar welcomed the Belarusian government delegation today.

Dialogue for Development Across All Areas

We arrived in Doha for an official visit. Key negotiations will commence on February 23 with the Prime Minister, who also serves as the Foreign Minister and belongs to the ruling family. There will also be separate meetings involving the leadership of our respective ministries.

Alexey Malafey, the Chargé d'Affaires of Belarus in Qatar, stated:

"We have several focuses in our agenda. Besides political cooperation and expanding contacts—which are already very good at the highest level—the leaders of our states interact regularly. The Emir of Qatar congratulated the President of Belarus on his election victory in January. As for economic cooperation, there are several interesting and promising areas here as well. It can partly be described as a market, which, although not premium, holds significant, including financial, opportunities. We can work here; it’s a small market but possesses great resources."

Belarus Ready to Expand Dairy Product Exports

Qatar is a country that imports many goods, with its agricultural sector being underdeveloped and unable to meet internal market demands. We came to offer more Belarusian products.

Vadim Shagayko, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, remarked: "We have been collaborating with this region for several years, supplying dry dairy products. We are interested in expanding our product range. We can provide a full line of dairy products. We have completed the accreditation for the 'Halal' certificate and are ready to supply meat products. Whereas by the end of 2023, our exports were around $600,000, for 2024 we have already exceeded $1 million. Therefore, we have concrete agreements on expanding supplies, assortments, and specific volumes for 2025. Work is ongoing, and undoubtedly, export volumes of food products will increase."

From Healthcare to IT Sector and Tourism

Among the promising directions for Minsk and Doha are healthcare, particularly in the fields of transplantology and cancer treatment. We are also eager to learn from their experience in the IT industry.