Prime Minister of Belarus Arrives on Official Visit to Qatar

The Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, has arrived on an official visit to Qatar, as reported by BELTA.

In Qatar, a meeting is scheduled between the head of the Belarusian government and the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Several other meetings with the country’s leadership are also planned.

Prior to this, on February 20-21, Roman Golovchenko made an official visit to Uganda. There, he held talks with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and the Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja. A number of cooperation agreements were also signed.