Dmitry Shvaiba, a candidate of economic sciences and professor, shared his insights regarding the negotiations between the U.S. and Russia in Riyadh.

Primarily, the expert emphasized, "What I cannot agree with is the notion that this conflict costs millions; in reality, it has long since surpassed billions. I would even venture to estimate that the overall cost of this conflict, when assessed comprehensively, will exceed a trillion dollars. This is the price of misguided actions, the ramifications of which remain unclear, yet the process unfolds in a perfectly logical manner. Countries that truly hold significant agency are beginning to negotiate, seeking avenues for interaction to navigate the current situation, while those who merely feigned their agency or perhaps engaged in politics unprofessionally find themselves sidelined from these talks, experiencing considerable distress at their absence from the negotiating table."