U.S. Senate received proposal - to withdraw from UN and stop paying

The U.S. Senate has received an initiative to withdraw the U.S. from the UN and cut off its funding. Washington's share estimated at one-third of the total UN budget.

It also stipulates that the U.S. will no longer participate in UN peacekeeping missions. In addition, a possible decision to withdraw would cancel an agreement with the UN to allow it to have its official headquarters in New York, as well as deprive the organization's staff of diplomatic immunity in the United States.