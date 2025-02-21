Meeting of Eurasian Economic Commission Council Held in Moscow

A session of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council was held in Moscow, focusing on key issues related to the practical implementation of the EAEU Treaty. Among the problematic areas were customs and tariff regulation and information exchange between tax services. The Council also addressed issues concerning a common pharmaceuticals market and the labeling of specific types of goods. Special attention was given to strengthening the Eurasian Union's position in global trade.

"Issues related to conducting negotiations and concluding agreements between the Eurasian Economic Union and countries willing to establish free trade agreements are regularly on the agenda. In particular, we are currently completing internal procedures with Iran for the entry into force of the free trade agreement. We discussed the preparation for signing an agreement with Mongolia. Negotiations have also begun with a number of other countries," said Igor Petrishenko.

"We agreed to highlight more in our countries and information resources the achievements within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, so that people could truly feel the benefits of integration cooperation in the EAEU," the deputy prime minister added.