The overarching task we face today is how, under modern conditions, to preserve the humanitarian achievements of our ancestors and the accumulated potential of our culture. This idea was shared by Abu-Bekir Shabanovich, the mufti of the Muslim Religious Association in Belarus, during the program "Topical Interview."

The mufti recounted his involvement in the revival of Islam in Belarus in the 1990s following the fall of the USSR. At that time, the question of state independence arose, and new foundations were being laid.

"During this period, all nations and believers turned to religious principles to revive spirituality as the core of every individual's culture," the religious leader recalls. "Today, we are at the first stage of this revival. This means our collective movement must deepen and provide opportunities for those who have not yet embraced faith to uphold national, familial, social, professional, and other traditions."

According to him, the period of revival should be structured to meet the needs of the people, impart positive humanitarian influence, and detach them from the so-called challenges of modernity that impact the East Slavic world from Western territories, shielding against negative phenomena that contribute to the dehumanization process.

"Our task is to preserve our society based on the foundations that have been developed by our ancestors for millennia," the mufti emphasized. "Of course, among cultural centers, there are significant places that honor our ancestors, as well as esteemed public and state leaders. Primarily, these are locations where the first settlements of Tatar Muslims, who arrived with the Golden Horde, were established. To this day, perhaps the most prominent settlement, with its rich traditions, is in my native Ivye."