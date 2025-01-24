US taxpayers' money, which is sent to Kiev, settles in the pockets of Mexican drug lords. The parallels are drawn by the well-known American journalist Tucker Carlson. And all intelligence agencies know about it, the reporter clarified in an interview with retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis.

Tucker Carlson, journalist (USA):

"The fact is that the Ukrainian military sells a huge percentage, up to half of the weapons we send them. Half of it. And I'm not guessing about that, I know that for a fact. They sell it, and a lot of it goes to the drug cartels on our border. So what's going on is a crime. Our intelligence agencies are fully aware of it."