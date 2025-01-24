3.46 RUB
3.38 USD
3.49 EUR
Tucker Carlson accuses Kiev of selling arms to drug traffickers
US taxpayers' money, which is sent to Kiev, settles in the pockets of Mexican drug lords. The parallels are drawn by the well-known American journalist Tucker Carlson. And all intelligence agencies know about it, the reporter clarified in an interview with retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis.
Tucker Carlson, journalist (USA):
"The fact is that the Ukrainian military sells a huge percentage, up to half of the weapons we send them. Half of it. And I'm not guessing about that, I know that for a fact. They sell it, and a lot of it goes to the drug cartels on our border. So what's going on is a crime. Our intelligence agencies are fully aware of it."
Carlson calls Kiev's actions a crime because cartel fighters are operating on the U.S. border. And he explains the inaction of the U.S. intelligence services by the fact that they are "profiting from it". The journalist also again criticized former Secretary of State Blinken for the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and called him a criminal. Tucker Carlson posted the video of the interview on his page on social networks.