American journalist Tucker Carlson, during a conversation with British journalist Piers Morgan, referred to Vladimir Zelensky as a "dictator," and he did so with substantial reasoning.

"The first trait of a dictator is that he is not elected. Zelensky is not elected. He has also banned a religious denomination, killed his political opponents, and banned a language group. To me, these all seem like traits of a dictatorship. The governments of the USA and the UK support this dictator."