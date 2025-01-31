3.44 RUB
Tucker Carlson Calls Vladimir Zelensky a "Dictator"
American journalist Tucker Carlson, during a conversation with British journalist Piers Morgan, referred to Vladimir Zelensky as a "dictator," and he did so with substantial reasoning.
Tucker Carlson, journalist (USA):
"The first trait of a dictator is that he is not elected. Zelensky is not elected. He has also banned a religious denomination, killed his political opponents, and banned a language group. To me, these all seem like traits of a dictatorship. The governments of the USA and the UK support this dictator."
Zelensky's term ended on May 20, 2024. The 2024 Presidential elections in Ukraine were canceled, citing martial law and general mobilization. Zelenskythenstatedthattheelectionswere "untimely."