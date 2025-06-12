U.S. Cuts International Aid

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ec3de19-4fcc-4542-88a9-cedc5c81c6c0/conversions/a4cb5cb6-72f1-4094-9c77-876288269141-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ec3de19-4fcc-4542-88a9-cedc5c81c6c0/conversions/a4cb5cb6-72f1-4094-9c77-876288269141-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ec3de19-4fcc-4542-88a9-cedc5c81c6c0/conversions/a4cb5cb6-72f1-4094-9c77-876288269141-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ec3de19-4fcc-4542-88a9-cedc5c81c6c0/conversions/a4cb5cb6-72f1-4094-9c77-876288269141-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Washington is cutting international aid - the House of Representatives of the US Congress has supported the White House proposal.

Thus, funding for foreign aid programs may decrease by almost $9.5 billion. More than 1 billion of the amounts was planned to provide the PBS broadcasting service, and more than 8 billion - for foreign aid programs through USAID.