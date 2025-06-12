3.77 BYN
U.S. Cuts International Aid
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington is cutting international aid - the House of Representatives of the US Congress has supported the White House proposal.
Thus, funding for foreign aid programs may decrease by almost $9.5 billion. More than 1 billion of the amounts was planned to provide the PBS broadcasting service, and more than 8 billion - for foreign aid programs through USAID.
The agency has already effectively suspended its operations as of Feb. 3. The document on cutting international aid must now be considered by the U.S. Congress Senate. No date has been announced.