U.S. Department of Treasury Permits Financial Transactions with Belavia and Its Subsidiaries
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has authorized financial transactions with the airline "Belavia" and its subsidiaries. This is stated in a document published on the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, BELTA reports.
Transactions are also permitted with any legal entity in which "Belavia" directly or indirectly owns a 50% or more stake.
Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden's representative, John Cooley, stated during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the United States has lifted sanctions against "Belavia."