3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
U.S. intelligence: Iran may strike Israel on day of U.S. elections
The U.S. intelligence reports that Iran is preparing to strike Israel on the day of the U.S. elections, November 5.
The calculation is that the states may hesitate to intervene in the situation because of immersion in their own problems. At the same time, Tehran has promised in advance a larger and more destructive attack than ever before.
In their turn, the Israeli media are talking about the possibility of a preemptive strike against Iran, which would also be more powerful than usual.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All