U.S. intelligence: Iran may strike Israel on day of U.S. elections

The U.S. intelligence reports that Iran is preparing to strike Israel on the day of the U.S. elections, November 5.

The calculation is that the states may hesitate to intervene in the situation because of immersion in their own problems. At the same time, Tehran has promised in advance a larger and more destructive attack than ever before.

In their turn, the Israeli media are talking about the possibility of a preemptive strike against Iran, which would also be more powerful than usual.

