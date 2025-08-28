3.69 BYN
U.S. State Department Approves Possible Sale of Over 3,000 Missiles to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States has approved the potential sale of more than 3,000 air-launched missiles and related logistics to Ukraine. The total value of the deal is $825 million.
The weapons are planned to be paid for using funds from Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, as well as the U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program.
The U.S. administration has already notified Congress of this decision. Now the legislative body has 30 days to potentially block the deal.