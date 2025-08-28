U.S. State Department Approves Possible Sale of Over 3,000 Missiles to Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b8bd766-ab30-4c36-ad9b-94dd05f1f86f/conversions/f23ed413-741a-4893-af4b-c341ac85762b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b8bd766-ab30-4c36-ad9b-94dd05f1f86f/conversions/f23ed413-741a-4893-af4b-c341ac85762b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b8bd766-ab30-4c36-ad9b-94dd05f1f86f/conversions/f23ed413-741a-4893-af4b-c341ac85762b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4b8bd766-ab30-4c36-ad9b-94dd05f1f86f/conversions/f23ed413-741a-4893-af4b-c341ac85762b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States has approved the potential sale of more than 3,000 air-launched missiles and related logistics to Ukraine. The total value of the deal is $825 million.

The weapons are planned to be paid for using funds from Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, as well as the U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program.