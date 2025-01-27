U.S. suspends program to help refugees from Ukraine

Weather in Belarus
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the suspension of the program for refugees from Ukraine. Applications for funding are no longer accepted, writes mlyn.by.
It is specified that the acceptance of the relevant forms is stopped in connection with the decree of January 20, 2025 "On securing our borders".
"In accordance with the executive order of January 20, 2025 "Securing our borders", the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services suspends the acceptance of Form I-134A, online application for support and declaration of financial support", stated the message of the agency.