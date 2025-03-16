U.S. to Release Materials on Assassination of President John F. Kennedy

After decades of intrigue that has captivated generations of Americans, the mystery surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, may soon be unveiled. On March 18, thousands of pages of documents related to the case are slated for public release.

The public will have access to these documents in their original form.

Donald Trump, former President of the United States, stated:

"I have directed my team, along with a multitude of specialists gathered by Tulsi Gabbard, to release the documents. We have an enormous amount of paperwork. You’ll have a lot to read. I don't think we will be redacting anything. I instructed them: just don’t edit; you shouldn’t be editing. This is sensational. People have waited for this for decades. During the campaign, I said I would do it, and I am a man of my word. So, you will receive the files on Kennedy."