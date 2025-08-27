news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45c1acf2-8599-450e-9415-aacc4265da6c/conversions/33e1ae59-3c25-4602-ade3-48d0dd3c00d5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45c1acf2-8599-450e-9415-aacc4265da6c/conversions/33e1ae59-3c25-4602-ade3-48d0dd3c00d5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45c1acf2-8599-450e-9415-aacc4265da6c/conversions/33e1ae59-3c25-4602-ade3-48d0dd3c00d5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45c1acf2-8599-450e-9415-aacc4265da6c/conversions/33e1ae59-3c25-4602-ade3-48d0dd3c00d5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Kiev regime is just too happy to take new grants to exterminate its people. In an interview with USA Today, the U.S. Vice President said that Ukraine under Biden's presidency has become a money pit into which Washington has thrown funds.

JD Vance emphasized that the previous administration gave money to the Kyiv regime "without any real purpose or diplomacy." He noted that we are talking about the amount of $128 billion.