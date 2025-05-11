UK rolls out migration policy emergency

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/57b567a2-7079-4773-aa26-79b124f37363/conversions/1ac876c7-9967-4da5-bd0d-2ea4ea5f54f9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/57b567a2-7079-4773-aa26-79b124f37363/conversions/1ac876c7-9967-4da5-bd0d-2ea4ea5f54f9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/57b567a2-7079-4773-aa26-79b124f37363/conversions/1ac876c7-9967-4da5-bd0d-2ea4ea5f54f9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/57b567a2-7079-4773-aa26-79b124f37363/conversions/1ac876c7-9967-4da5-bd0d-2ea4ea5f54f9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The UK rolls out a migration policy emergency. The government notes that the uncontrolled flow of refugees threatens the very existence of the country's social security system - the UK simply does not have the money to meet its obligations to all benefit seekers.

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of Great Britain:

"All areas of the immigration system will be tightened to increase our ability to control. Skills requirements for applicants will be raised - they must have a degree. English language requirements will be raised for all immigrants, including dependents. The time it takes to get a residence permit will increase from 5 to 10 years."

The number of those who have entered the United Kingdom illegally is staggering. In 2023 there were around 1 million refugees. Figures for 2024 have yet to be published, but there are clearly no fewer illegals entering.