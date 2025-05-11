3.67 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.42 BYN
UK rolls out migration policy emergency
The UK rolls out a migration policy emergency. The government notes that the uncontrolled flow of refugees threatens the very existence of the country's social security system - the UK simply does not have the money to meet its obligations to all benefit seekers.
Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of Great Britain:
"All areas of the immigration system will be tightened to increase our ability to control. Skills requirements for applicants will be raised - they must have a degree. English language requirements will be raised for all immigrants, including dependents. The time it takes to get a residence permit will increase from 5 to 10 years."
The number of those who have entered the United Kingdom illegally is staggering. In 2023 there were around 1 million refugees. Figures for 2024 have yet to be published, but there are clearly no fewer illegals entering.
One in five people in the UK today is a first- or second-generation immigrant. Dozens of cities across the country have been Islamized. The problem lies not in the number, but in the unwillingness of newcomers to integrate into British society.