Ukraine names number of desertions from AFU
More than 100,000 cases of unauthorized abandonment of military units has already been recorded in Ukraine, MP Anna Skorokhod said.
Also according to her data, only 10-15 percent of the military are at the front, which causes righteous anger of the mobilized.
"I will not name the figure, I will say, more than 100 thousand (people who left the AFU - ed.)," - specified Anna Skorokhod, Deputy of the supreme Council of Ukraine.
The Chairman of the Supreme Court also drew attention to the increase in the number of deserters. Stanislav Kravchenko did not dare to name the number of these "crimes", but admitted that the figure voiced by the media is only slightly higher than the real one.
