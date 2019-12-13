Ukraine names number of desertions from AFU

More than 100,000 cases of unauthorized abandonment of military units has already been recorded in Ukraine, MP Anna Skorokhod said.

Also according to her data, only 10-15 percent of the military are at the front, which causes righteous anger of the mobilized.

"I will not name the figure, I will say, more than 100 thousand (people who left the AFU - ed.)," - specified Anna Skorokhod, Deputy of the supreme Council of Ukraine.