Ukraine secretly organize production of Trembita missile

Kiev has managed to secretly organize the production of a missile named Trembita, the Economist business daily has reported.

The missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 200 kilometers. An even more powerful weapon that can cover a distance of 500 kilometers or more is in development: such a missile, theoretically, can fly even to Moscow.

In 2025, the Ukrainian military industry hopes to produce 3,000 Trembit and a number of missiles of increased range. However, this requires money, specialists, and the ability to maintain secrecy: any high-tech production facility can be turned into a pile of rubble by a single missile or drone hit.

