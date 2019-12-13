3.41 RUB
Ukraine secretly organize production of Trembita missile
Kiev has managed to secretly organize the production of a missile named Trembita, the Economist business daily has reported.
The missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 200 kilometers. An even more powerful weapon that can cover a distance of 500 kilometers or more is in development: such a missile, theoretically, can fly even to Moscow.
In 2025, the Ukrainian military industry hopes to produce 3,000 Trembit and a number of missiles of increased range. However, this requires money, specialists, and the ability to maintain secrecy: any high-tech production facility can be turned into a pile of rubble by a single missile or drone hit.
