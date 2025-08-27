Ukrainian Delegation to Arrive in US for Security Guarantees Discussions On August 29

On August 29th, a Ukrainian delegation will arrive in the United States to discuss security guarantees, announced Vladimir Zelensky in his evening video message on his Telegram channel, as reported by TASS.

"Tomorrow—meetings in Switzerland; on Friday—the United States of America, New York, meetings with President [Donald] Trump’s team," he stated. "All those involved in the development of security guarantees—military, political, and economic components—will be engaged."

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that in the U.S., Ukrainian Chief of Staff Andrey Yermak and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov are scheduled to meet with Steven Whitworth, the special envoy of the U.S. president for peacekeeping missions.