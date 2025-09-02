UN: At Least 21,000 Children Made Disabled Due to Israeli Actions in Gaza

No less than 21,000 children have become disabled as a result of Israeli actions in Gaza. Additionally, over 40,000 minors in the enclave have sustained "war-related injuries," according to data presented by experts from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at a briefing in Geneva.

It is noted that since October 7, 2023, nearly 160,000 residents of Gaza have been injured, with more than 25% at risk of remaining disabled for life.