3.70 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.48 BYN
UN: At Least 21,000 Children Made Disabled Due to Israeli Actions in Gaza
Text by:Editorial office news.by
UN: At Least 21,000 Children Made Disabled Due to Israeli Actions in Gazanews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59bd03cc-a35c-4b4a-bf7f-877de8205068/conversions/4e95587f-1a71-43dd-a06d-ce845d6f3c6e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59bd03cc-a35c-4b4a-bf7f-877de8205068/conversions/4e95587f-1a71-43dd-a06d-ce845d6f3c6e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59bd03cc-a35c-4b4a-bf7f-877de8205068/conversions/4e95587f-1a71-43dd-a06d-ce845d6f3c6e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/59bd03cc-a35c-4b4a-bf7f-877de8205068/conversions/4e95587f-1a71-43dd-a06d-ce845d6f3c6e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
No less than 21,000 children have become disabled as a result of Israeli actions in Gaza. Additionally, over 40,000 minors in the enclave have sustained "war-related injuries," according to data presented by experts from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at a briefing in Geneva.
It is noted that since October 7, 2023, nearly 160,000 residents of Gaza have been injured, with more than 25% at risk of remaining disabled for life.
According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the total number of Palestinians killed in the sector due to hostilities has exceeded 63,000. Additionally, 367 local residents, including 131 children, have died from starvation.