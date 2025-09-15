UN recognizes Israel's actions in Gaza Strip as genocide

The UN has officially called Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip genocide. This follows from the report of experts of the special commission of the international organization.

The investigation found that Tel Aviv partially destroyed the reproductive capacity of the enclave's Palestinians, including by introducing measures aimed at preventing childbirth; deliberately created living conditions designed to physically destroy Palestinians as an ethnic group. All of these are the main indicators of genocide according to the Rome Statute and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.