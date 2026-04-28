UN warns of risk of global famine

The global economy is caught in the grip of the Middle East conflict. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz threatens to lead to a global food collapse, warns UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

But the bread war is also developing in a new direction. A diplomatic row has erupted between Kyiv and Tel Aviv. Ukraine has issued angry diplomatic notes and summoned Israeli diplomats. The stumbling block is two tankers carrying grain, which are preparing to unload at the port of Haifa. Kyiv claims the grain was grown in the newly designated Russian regions. Israel claims the grain's origin is unconfirmed.