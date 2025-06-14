U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his 79th birthday on a grand scale. Under the blasts of flashbang grenades, clashes, and gunfire — almost the entire country was in turmoil.

On June 14, the United States also marked Flag Day. For the first time in the 21st century, a military parade took place in Washington, D.C., dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the American Army. The last such event was in 1991, when George H. W. Bush honored Gulf War veterans.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been dreaming of a parade since 2018 and warned in advance: anyone attempting to spoil his celebration in Washington would face strong resistance. Yet, this day will go down in U.S. history as one of the largest acts of civil disobedience — dubbed "Day Without Kings."

Experts agree that this is "one of the most vivid manifestations of the divide in American society" since Donald Trump’s inauguration. Protests are seen as an opportunity to turn Trump into a wounded duck three years before the elections. But who is pulling the strings?

There’s an old joke: "Why will a 'color revolution' never happen in the USA? Because the USA has no American embassy." However, this summer in America has already broken at least this pattern. "Day Without Kings" is not a spontaneous demonstration. Behind the unrest, there is an organizing headquarters. Known to be led by Kristi Walton, one of the wealthiest women in the world and heiress to the Walmart retail empire — the wealthiest family in the U.S. — along with other donors to the Democratic Party.

Protesters in Los Angeles are also believed to be those whom NGOs, actively funded during Joe Biden’s era, helped bring into the country. The current protests seem to have been prepared in advance. According to organizers of the June 14 riots, their goal was to "prevent the Trump administration from igniting conflict" and to protect migrants from deportations.

And here, the issue hits a snag — smuggling illegal immigrants is the main business of Mexican cartels, which are now losing profits. Therefore, organizing such uprisings benefits them as well.

The most ironic aspect of these chaos episodes is that the USA, which seeks to impose its "democracy, freedom, and humanism" worldwide, now sprays tear gas at protesters and demonstrates an inability to protect its own people from riots.

Reputedly, democracy has once again turned into chaos. Clashes, gunfire, flashbang grenades, rubber bullets, torn-up sidewalks, and burning cars — here’s how it all unfolded.

The protest wave, which started in Los Angeles, spread to Portland, Oregon — with fierce clashes and street anarchy. An army of migrants clashed with the U.S. military.

June 14 was a day of contrasts. While some sang "Happy Birthday" to the White House occupant, liberals shouted: "Get out of the White House." The "Day Without Kings" movement spanned hundreds of American cities. Some Americans, in their own way, marked Trump’s birthday with street "fireworks" as a gift.

Protesters in the U.S. are actively using the First Amendment to the Constitution — the freedom of speech. But the concept of democracy in America is very flexible. When they try to impose it on others, it must be respected — but with their own "people’s demonstrations," things are a bit harsher.

Wayne Ivy, sheriff of Brevard County (USA):

"If you try to seize a car with a crowd in Brevard County, gathering around it and refusing to let the driver go, you’ll most likely be beaten and dragged through the street. If you spit at us, you’ll end up in the hospital or jail. If you hit one of us, you'll go to the hospital and jail, and one of our big, beautiful dogs will likely bite you. If you throw a brick, a Molotov cocktail, or aim a gun at one of our deputies, we’ll tell your family where to pick up your remains, because we will kill you. This has to stop."

Despite police threats, the riots on June 14 quickly turned bloody. A wave of nationwide protests began with murders. A former appointee of Minnesota’s governor, impersonating a police officer, shot and killed a state assembly member and her husband. In another district of Minneapolis, an assassination attempt was made on a senator and his wife, who survived with injuries. Both Hortic and Hoffman are Democrats. Motives could be internal Democratic conflicts.

Reports of gunfire and injuries also came from other cities, especially Los Angeles, where law enforcement used rubber bullets, flashbang grenades, and tear gas to disperse aggressive crowds.

Since the start of the migrant unrest, Los Angeles has deployed more American troops than in Iraq and Syria — nearly 5,000 National Guard members and Marines. Special forces are using almost the entire spectrum of riot control measures. Yet, maintaining control remains impossible. Going outside during protests is extremely dangerous.

Journalists also suffer: a Xinhuanet reporter was injured by a rubber bullet and affected by tear gas. A photographer from the New York Post and an Australian TV reporter experienced similar fates.

"After several hours of waiting, the situation sharply worsened. Los Angeles police, mounted on horses, shot rubber bullets at protesters right in the city center," said one journalist.

The protesters themselves dismantle sidewalks, burn flags and cars, or, as CNN reports, "peacefully" protest.

The catalyst for street chaos was a raid by immigration police. Such actions are not new in the U.S. under Trump. Immediately after his inauguration, the president signed an order imposing a state of emergency at the Mexican border and began the process of deporting millions of migrants. The deportation program reached California — one of the most Democratic states. And this is a key point.

The rebels refuse to give up, and their protest mood is being fueled in various ways. One of the main organizers of clashes is called the Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights, funded by U.S. government budgets during Biden’s era. Convenient, isn’t it? Letting millions cross the southern border and then using them in an uprising against the new government under the guidance of liberal NGOs.

Attempts by California’s governor to ban Trump from deploying troops to quell the unrest via court order ended in failure, but exposed his ambitions to the world. Newsom has only 1.5 years left in office before aiming for the White House. According to Politico, Californians are already concerned that he is paying more attention to issues that could help him win the presidential race rather than state problems.