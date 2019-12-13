UNGA adopts resolution on cooperation with CSTO

The UN General Assembly (GA) has approved a resolution on cooperation between the UN and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This is reported by TASS with reference to the CSTO website.

"On November 18 this year during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," reported the CSTO website.

It is noted that the General Assembly invited the UN Secretary General to continue to hold regular consultations with the CSTO Secretary General within the framework of bilateral contacts and forums of various formats.

The document stresses that the CSTO makes a significant practical contribution to strengthening its peacekeeping potential and the system of regional security and stability, countering terrorism and organized transnational crime, combating illicit trafficking in drugs and weapons, irregular migration and trafficking in human beings and eliminating the consequences of natural and man-made disasters, which contributes to the implementation of the goals and principles of the United Nations.

The CSTO also noted that the organizations will continue cooperation for the consistent and comprehensive implementation of the UN global counter-terrorism strategy.