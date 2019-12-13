3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UNGA adopts resolution on cooperation with CSTO
The UN General Assembly (GA) has approved a resolution on cooperation between the UN and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This is reported by TASS with reference to the CSTO website.
"On November 18 this year during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," reported the CSTO website.
It is noted that the General Assembly invited the UN Secretary General to continue to hold regular consultations with the CSTO Secretary General within the framework of bilateral contacts and forums of various formats.
The document stresses that the CSTO makes a significant practical contribution to strengthening its peacekeeping potential and the system of regional security and stability, countering terrorism and organized transnational crime, combating illicit trafficking in drugs and weapons, irregular migration and trafficking in human beings and eliminating the consequences of natural and man-made disasters, which contributes to the implementation of the goals and principles of the United Nations.
The CSTO also noted that the organizations will continue cooperation for the consistent and comprehensive implementation of the UN global counter-terrorism strategy.
"The two organizations will also explore possible ways to further enhance cooperation in peacekeeping," the CSTO concluded.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All