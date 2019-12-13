PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Belarus and Russian Federation to unify laws on auto insurance

Belarus and Russia are working on unification of legislation on auto insurance. The details were discussed today in Moscow at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia on legislation and regulations.

They discussed the implementation of the model legislative act "On the system of compulsory insurance of civil liability of owners of vehicles of the Union State".

Sergey Sivets, deputy chairman of the commission of the parliamentary assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia on legislation and regulations:

"From January 1, 2025, the legislative act "On the system of compulsory insurance of civil liability of owners of vehicles of the Union State" will come into force. Citizens of our countries will have an opportunity, regardless of their location within the borders of the Union State, to receive a full range of insurance compensation in the event of a particular road accident based on union insurance".

"The implementation of the model law, which we adopted in 2023, on civil liability insurance of vehicle owners was discussed. Work is currently underway to implement this model law, namely, amendments to the legislation of Russia and Belarus,"said Viktor Pinsky, Chairman of the Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia on Legislation and Regulations. They also talked about unified approaches to ensuring road safety and the progress of preparing the model law "On Cross-Border Cooperation in the Union State."

в мире

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All