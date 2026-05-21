The United States has agreed on a final draft of a peace agreement with Iran, according to Arab media. Pakistan acted as a mediator in the complex negotiations.

It has also been clarified, however, that the parties remain at odds on a number of significant issues, particularly Iran's nuclear program and its missile production. However, significant progress has been made in reconciling their positions.

For example, Iran has begun allowing tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. On May 21, 30 ships passed through this waterway – all of which, according to Tehran, paid the pre-agreed fee.

This practice appears to be becoming a long-term one: the US military believes the US Navy will not be able to ensure freedom of navigation in Hormuz for any length of time: it would be too expensive and, moreover, associated with serious risks.