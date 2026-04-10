US and Iran Begin High-Stakes Talks on Nuclear Destiny, Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon’s Flames

The eyes of the world are trained on the Pakistani capital

The eyes of the world are trained on the Pakistani capital, where American and Iranian delegations have arrived for negotiations that could shape the fate of millions and the pulse of the global economy. The talks, set to unfold behind closed doors, may stretch as long as fifteen days, according to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The Iranian delegation touched down first at Nurhan airbase aboard a military aircraft. Leading the team were Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Washington’s chief negotiator, Vice President JD Vance, arrived with a tone both expectant and guarded.

JD Vance, Vice President of the United States:

“We are looking forward to these negotiations. I think they will be positive. As the President has said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we will certainly extend a hand. But if they try to deceive us, they will find our team is not particularly receptive to that. So we will try to have positive talks. The President has given us quite clear instructions, and we’ll see what happens next.

”Upon landing, Ghalibaf struck a firmer note, declaring that Tehran had proven in the Middle East conflict its readiness to defend its rights. Should Washington turn the talks into a “spectacle or deception,” he warned, the rhetoric would remain uncompromising. As expected, the first sessions will proceed through intermediaries before any potential direct consultations.

Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan:

“This is a turning point — a long-term ceasefire. These negotiations are aimed at resolving the most difficult issues. It is what in English is called ‘do or die.’ I am grateful to the United States and Iran for accepting my proposal. Not only have they agreed to a ceasefire, but at my sincere request the leadership of both countries has come to Islamabad for peace talks.

”Dozens of international journalists have descended on Islamabad, yet for security reasons they have been kept five kilometres from key government sites. Pakistani authorities have made it clear they will release no information themselves, urging reporters to rely solely on official statements.Local correspondents captured the moment’s gravity.

Hania Firdaus, Pakistani reporter:

“Today is a historic day for Pakistan, which is playing a key mediating role in the war between Iran and America. The situation is quite complicated, and we are a bit bewildered. But let us hope for the best and a positive outcome.”

Raja Mohsin Ijaz, Pakistani reporter:

“This is a very important process — I would call it an extremely delicate one — because we must discuss the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon, and other regional conflicts in the Middle East. Most crucially, there is the question of uranium enrichment. Both sides hold very firm positions. Iran wants to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes; the United States has a different stance.”

President Donald Trump has left no doubt about America’s red line.

Donald Trump:

“The main thing is that there should be no nuclear weapon. That is 99 percent of everything. Yes, but then everything else will sort itself out. The answer is yes. The strait will open. Even if we simply leave, it will still open — otherwise they won’t be able to earn money.”

Another major stumbling block is Israel’s recent bombardment of Lebanon. Rubble is still being cleared from the streets of Beirut following devastating strikes in recent days. Tehran has insisted that both Tel Aviv and Washington halt such attacks before talks can truly begin. The United States is reportedly pressing Israel to pause, at least temporarily. Prime Minister Netanyahu has so far remained silent. Diplomats emphasise that any ceasefire in the Middle East cannot be piecemeal.

Maleeha Lodhi, former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN:

“It is impossible to have wars involving Israel in one part of the Middle East while peace reigns in another. That cannot work. Peace must extend to everyone.

The path to success is strewn with obstacles. Washington has flatly refused Tehran’s demand to close American military bases in the region. President Trump has instead vowed to bolster the U.S. military footprint. American warships are already being loaded with top-tier munitions — contingency measures should the talks collapse.