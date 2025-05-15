3.72 BYN
US proposes revitalizing Russia-NATO Council
As part of efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Washington has suggested restoring the council's operations, which were effectively suspended following the onset of the special military operation in 2022.
The proposal includes new details aimed at de-escalation, notably the resumption of security negotiations within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council. Established in 2002, this forum was intended to foster cooperation and coordinate military-political actions between Moscow and the North Atlantic Alliance.
Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on May 15 that a portion of the American delegation is currently in Istanbul, where negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives are scheduled. According to TASS, talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are expected to take place in the coming hours.