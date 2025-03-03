3.60 BYN
3.22 BYN
3.36 BYN
US raise duties on goods from China to 20%
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8f9ecd98-67bd-4328-8ff0-a566ad88f40d/conversions/5a6d8e94-cf7f-47b1-9703-640c2b1e3d97-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8f9ecd98-67bd-4328-8ff0-a566ad88f40d/conversions/5a6d8e94-cf7f-47b1-9703-640c2b1e3d97-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8f9ecd98-67bd-4328-8ff0-a566ad88f40d/conversions/5a6d8e94-cf7f-47b1-9703-640c2b1e3d97-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8f9ecd98-67bd-4328-8ff0-a566ad88f40d/conversions/5a6d8e94-cf7f-47b1-9703-640c2b1e3d97-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byTrump explained the decision by "the failure of the Chinese officials to take action to curb the flow of deadly synthetic opioids into the United States"
2.22025-03-04T04:32:04.000000Z00
The US is raising tariffs on goods from China from 10% to 20%. Trump attributed the decision to "the failure of the Chinese officials to take action to curb the flow of deadly synthetic opioids into the United States."
Beijing has expressed their dissatisfaction and strong protest. China will take countermeasures. According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Washington violates WTO rules and "not only fails to solve its own problems, but also harms PRC-US cooperation and the normal international trade order."