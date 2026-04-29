3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
US spent approximately $25 billion on military operation against Iran
The United States has spent approximately $25 billion on the military operation against Iran to date, according to Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Finance Jules Hurst, according to TASS.
According to Hurst, most of these funds were spent on ammunition.
"We will submit a request for additional appropriations to Congress through the White House once we have completed a full assessment of the cost of the conflict," he added, noting that these are preliminary estimates at this time.
On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. On April 7, US authorities announced a two-week ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. On April 11, the two countries held talks in Islamabad. As Tehran and Washington later reported, the parties were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement to the conflict due to a number of differences.