According to reports from news agencies, the delivery of American weapons to Ukraine has resumed. Most notably, the United States has sent large-caliber shells and several other types of ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The story about the suspension of supplies remains shrouded in mystery: Donald Trump insists that he alone decides on such issues, claiming he did not ban the transfer of weapons, and that there has been no time to determine who made the decision. An unofficial version suggests that the decision was made by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Meanwhile, Trump is considering the possibility of sending another American Patriot missile system to Ukraine.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"They would be happy. They asked very much. But these systems are very rare, and a lot of systems have already been sent to Ukraine. But they asked very much. We need to consider their request. But it’s an expensive, very expensive system. It’s a pity that we have to spend so much money on a war that would never happen if I were president."

The Americans are urging Germany to transfer its Patriot complexes to Ukraine. Chancellor Mertz, in turn, believes that the U.S. should do this from its own stockpiles, as Germany had 12 complexes, and three of them are already in Ukraine. Confusion is added by a statement made by Duda. According to him, NATO countries and Ukraine mistakenly believe that the Polish roads and hub in Jaszów, through which weapons supplies are carried out, are at their disposal: