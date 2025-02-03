Online streaming
USAID - closed! How is the planet being cleansed of sponsors of terrorism?
7 hours ago
Kiev ready to discuss possibility of holding elections with USA
4 hours ago
Is U.S. Army going to invade Mexico? What's happening at the border?
7 hours ago
Mongolian leader congratulates Lukashenko on his re-election as President of Belarus
7 hours ago
Informal EU summit held in Brussels. What was discussed?
10 hours ago
Lukashenko: We will do our best so that people never regret voting for us
8 hours ago
Lukashenko promises to solve problem of currency withdrawal outside Belarus
10 hours ago
Lukashenko wants to create commission for proposals on new government
10 hours ago
Lukashenko: Unlike the West, Belarus holds democratic, not pseudo-democratic elections
10 hours ago
News media: United States resumed shipments of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine
14 hours ago
European Union plans to revise UN Refugee Convention
15 hours ago
President of Belarus congratulates head of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
13 hours ago
Trump says US is interested in receiving rare earth metals from Ukraine
15 hours ago
How Indonesian politicians and businessmen see the prospects for cooperation with Belarus
24 hours ago
How Belarus can afford to maintain a compact army
03.02.2025
22:35
Belarus and Russia plan new program to overcome consequences of Chernobyl accident
03.02.2025
16:37
NATO wants to "dump" Zelensky by leaking facts about his embezzlement of $1.5 billion
03.02.2025
14:48
2020 protests were plotted - USAID spent 50 million dollars
03.02.2025
15:06
Current government of Belarus serves until new one is formed
03.02.2025
15:04
President of Belarus outlines key areas of cooperation with Khabarovsk Krai
03.02.2025
13:13
Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia are able to resolve current issues
03.02.2025
13:46