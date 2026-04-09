Vilnius fears a scenario in which it will be forced to buy Belarusian fertilizers from the U.S. After sanctions are lifted, there is a risk that the U.S will establish an intermediary company in Belarus that will purchase Belaruskali's fertilizers.

"However, then they will become 'American,'" stated one Lithuanian politician. Lithuania's ruling coalition is concerned that the EU will soon begin talking about lifting sanctions against Belarus. Local media clarify that there is no official pressure, but the issue of Belarusian fertilizers constantly comes up in contacts with the U.S. Therefore, Lithuania will have to acknowledge the failure of sanctions and its foreign policy of recent years. It's only a matter of time.