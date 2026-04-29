Vilnius Seeks Funds for Legal Disputes with Belaruskali

Vilnius is seeking funds for legal proceedings against Belaruskali. It has been revealed that the budget lacks funds to pay legal fees.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Finance has asked the government for several hundred thousand euros to defend Vilnius's right to terminate transit relations with the Belarusian potash fertilizer producer and the Swiss company Hasenberg. Local media report that, according to the draft Cabinet resolution, no funds were allocated for this purpose in the 2026-2028 budgets.